Nashik (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Maharashtra in the past could not make progress due to political instability of previous governments.

PM Modi, while addressing the Mahajanadesh rally, exhorted the electorate to bring Devendra Fadnavis government back and reap the benefits of a stable government.

He began addressing the rally by saying that the people of Maharashtra have decided that they would bless only those leaders who work for their betterment.