PM Modi to witness Sardar Sarovar dam’s water level feat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at Sardar Sarovar dam site to celebrate the water level feat on September 17.

The water level milestone of the dam will coincide with PM Modi’s 69th birthday. The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat is expected to reach its full storage capacity.

The water in the dam, considered as ‘Gujarat’s lifeline, is likely to touch the full reservoir level of 138.68 m soon, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister said: “After years of struggle, the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (country’s first home minister) of the dam on the Narmada river has come true now”.

The dam’s foundation stone was laid by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 5, 1961. But, its construction was completed in September 2017, after 56 years.