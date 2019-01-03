PM Modi to visit Manipur, Assam tomorrow

PM to visit Manipur, Assam tomorrow
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Assam tomorrow (January 4) to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects.

In Manipur, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and schemes.

He will unveil the plaque to mark the inauguration of various projects including Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage project, FCI food storage godown at Sawombung, Eco Tourism Complex at Thangal Surung and various water supply schemes.

The PM will dedicate the 400kv double circuit Silchar-Imphal line. He will also lay the foundation stone of projects like Infrastructure Development of Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal and sports facilities.

Modi will then address the gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East District.

In Assam, Prime Minister will address a Public Rally at Ramnagar in Silchar.

