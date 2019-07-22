PM Modi to visit Bhutan in August

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during NDA Parliamentary Board meeting at the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi on May 25, 2019. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Himalayan nation, Bhutan, in August. He will embark on a two-day official visit, according to officials .

The visit will reflect the importance New Delhi attaches to its ties with the Himalayan nation. This would reiterate Indian government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Official sources said the two countries share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship which is  characterized by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a two-day official visit to Bhutan in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of his ministry.

He had met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed on bilateral ties between the two nations.

