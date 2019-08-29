PM Modi to present Yoga Awards tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present Yoga Awards to the winners for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga in New Delhi tomorrow.

The PM’s Award for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga had been institutionalised and announced during 2nd International Day of Yoga event held at Chandigarh on 21st June 2016 and since then the awards are conferred to the notable contributors in the field.

Winners, selected under different categories out of 79 nominations for the current year and 186 nominations in the previous year, were announced this year during the IDY event held at Ranchi and each of them will be felicitated with a Cash Award of Rs. 25 lakh, Trophy and a Certificate.

Winners of the year 2019 Yoga Awards are – Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Gujarat in Individual-National category, Ms. Antonietta Rozzi, Italy in Individual-International category, Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, Bihar in Organisation-National category, and Japan Yoga Niketan, Japan in Organisation-International Organisation category and Winners of 2018 Yoga Awards are Shri Vishwas Mandalik, Nasik, Individual- National category and the Yoga Institute, Mumbai, Organisation – National category.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister would also release 12 commemorative postal stamps to honour eminent scholars, Practitioners and great Master Healers of AYUSH Systems. These commemorative postal stamps highlight the great work and acknowledge the achievements of the great Master Healers of AYUSH Systems.

The Prime Minister will also launch 10 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres (AYUSH HWCs) located in the state of Haryana and are in line with Ministry of AYUSH’s commitment to make 12,500 AHWCs functional in next three years.

In order to provide comprehensive primary healthcare, AYUSH components have been integrated in Health and Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat. These Centres will be complementing the National Health Policy, 2017 that insisted upon integration and mainstreaming of AYUSH services in conventional health care delivery system. It would be a historic beginning in mainstreaming of holistic, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative AYUSH care for achieving comprehensive health care. The main focus of these AYUSH HWCs would be empowering the community for ‘self care’ by imbibing AYUSH based healthy food and lifestyle, social behaviour and use of medicinal plants for primary health care. Provisions will also be made for diagnostics and medicines for a wide range of health problems. These services will be in addition to the currently on going National Health Programs.