PM Modi to launch National Animal Disease Control Programme tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

The programme aims at vaccinating over 500 Million Livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the disease. It will be implemented for a period of five years till 2024 at a cost of 12, 652 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister will also launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme during the event. He will also visit Pashu Vigyan Evam Arogya Mela and launch Babugarh Sex Semen facility.

In addition to it, Mr Modi will launch simultaneously countrywide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all the 687 districts of the country on the topic of vaccination and diseases management, Artifical insemination and productivity.

During his visit to Mathura, the Prime Minister will also take up the Swachhta Hi Seva Programme.