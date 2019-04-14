PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar on April 16 to hold a roadshow in the city, informed State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty today.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at the Baramunda Ground here.

Mohanty also informed that the PM will hold a roadshow from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here to the meeting venue through Siripur Square.

In his one-day Odisha visit, Modi will also address an election rally in Sambalpur in order to campaign for the candidates of his party.

As per latest reports, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will visit the state tomorrow. The BJP leader will be campaigning for the party’s candidates in Phulbani, Rourkela, and Angul.