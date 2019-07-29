PM Modi to have wild adventure on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild

New Delhi: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be seen embarking a new adventure on the popular TV show Man vs Wild with the host Bear Grylls.

The politician will be seen taking up a new challenge, this time in the forests of India.

In a clip of the show that was shared by Grylls on his Twitter handle, PM Modi can be seen riding a small dinghy in a river along with the adventure travel show host.

In the episode, PM Modi will be seen venturing into the wilderness of Uttarakhand along with Bear Grylls. In the 45-second teaser video, a voiceover introduces Modi as the head of the largest democracy in the world.

In another scene, PM Modi is seen welcoming Grylls to India and holding up a weapon carved out of bamboo and other material collected from the forest.

The show has been shot as a means to promote awareness on animal conservation and environmental change.

The show will air on the Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm. The show is known for its host Bear Grylls’ survival techniques in extreme conditions and his love for flora and fauna.

