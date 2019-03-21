PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again, Advani left out

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

The Secretary of the Central Election Committee, Union Minister JP Nadda, has announced the first list which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

Surprisingly, the BJP veteran LK Advani has been left out from the Gandhinagar constituency.

A total of 182 candidates on this list have been selected from 20 states across the country.

The Thursday’s list has covered states from almost all regions of the country. It has covered from Rajasthan to Maharashtra to Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal to Arunachal Pradesh.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has riveted its eyes for the second consecutive second term at the Centre, the grand old party Congress is aiming to bounce back.

According to reports, the National Democratic Alliance had formed the government in 2014 with 336 seats in the Lok Sabha. The BJP has secured an absolute majority by winning 282 seats.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been trying his best to spearhead the Opposition’s campaigns to be in the reckoning .

The polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country. Counting is slated for May 23.