PM Modi to chair Fifth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on June 15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (June 15).

Security Related Issues with Specific Focus On LWE Districts, Drought Situation and Relief Measures and Rain-Water Harvesting will be high on the agenda during the Fifth Council Meeting.

Besides, Aspirational Districts Programme – Achievements And Challenges, Transforming Agriculture: Need For Structural Reforms With Special Emphasis On Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and Essential Commodities Act (ECA) will be discussed in the meeting.

Union Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, will attend the meeting as ex-officio members.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Ministry of Planning, will be attending the event as special invitees to the Governing Council.

Special invitees to the fifth meeting include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of Jal Shakti and the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Vice Chairman, Members, CEO and senior officers of NITI Aayog will take part in the proceeding at the Governing Council meeting.

According to a statement, the Governing Council reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

So far, four meetings of the Governing Council have been held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers/ Lt. Governors of the States/ UTs and other members of NITI Aayog.