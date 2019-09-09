PM Modi to address UN General Assembly on September 27

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi to address UN
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address UN General Assembly on September 27. Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan will also speak on the occasion.

According to the list of speakers, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address global leaders on September 27. Khan will address the UNGA session shortly after Modi’s address.

The initial speakers’ list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate.

PM Modi had already given his maiden address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2014. His visit in September to the UN will be the first after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory in May.

