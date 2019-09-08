PM Modi to address COP14 of UNCCD tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the High-Level Segment of the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) tomorrow.

The Conference is being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency from China for two years. It will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management. ‪It is noteworthy that India has had the honour of hosting the COP of all three Rio Conventions on Climate Change, Biodiversity and Land Management.

During the Conference, an estimated 7,200 participants that include Ministers and representatives of governments, non-government and intergovernmental organizations, scientists, women and youth from the 197 parties are expected. They will take around 30 decisions with actions that aim to strengthen land-use policies worldwide and address emerging threats, such as forced migration, sand and dust storms, and droughts.