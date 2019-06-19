PM Modi shares animated video of Surya Namaskar

By pragativadinewsservice
Surya Namaskar
New Delhi: Inspiring people to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared another video of his animated version doing Surya Namaskar.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to spread awareness among the citizens on the importance of Yoga and various asanas in the exercise and asked the viewers, “Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?”

Surya Namaskar, Salute to the Sun or Sun Salutation, is a practice in modern yoga incorporating a sequence of some twelve gracefully linked asanas. The asana sequence is first recorded in the early 20th century. The sun salutation pose helps the overall body metabolism, managing weight and controls sugar levels in the blood, and it also helps in detoxifying.

Meanwhile, ITBP personnel performed Yoga in Srinagar, ahead of Yoga Day2019 on June 21.

International Day of Yoga, or commonly referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015. An international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

