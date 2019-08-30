PM Modi relies on Yoga, Pranayam, Ayurveda for fitness

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi relies on Yoga
7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has said that Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda keeps his life running and this is his secret.

PM Modi said: “I must tell you my secret- Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda kept the vehicle of my life running”.

Related Posts

DRG constable injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Six state parties under EC scanner, might lose status

Assam CM asks people not to panic ahead of NRC final…

PM Modi said while addressing a programme on Ayush and Yoga here, a day after the mega launch of Fit India movement, that there are “professional hazards” related to politics in terms of health. This has to be taken care of with the help of Naturopathy and Yoga, he said.

He said Ayush and Yoga are strong pillars of Fit India movement. The Prime Minister said this is not only associated with our practice, culture and heritage but also related to our health care infrastructure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

DRG constable injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Six state parties under EC scanner, might lose status

Assam CM asks people not to panic ahead of NRC final…

1 of 2,868