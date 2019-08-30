PM Modi relies on Yoga, Pranayam, Ayurveda for fitness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has said that Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda keeps his life running and this is his secret.

PM Modi said: “I must tell you my secret- Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda kept the vehicle of my life running”.

PM Modi said while addressing a programme on Ayush and Yoga here, a day after the mega launch of Fit India movement, that there are “professional hazards” related to politics in terms of health. This has to be taken care of with the help of Naturopathy and Yoga, he said.

He said Ayush and Yoga are strong pillars of Fit India movement. The Prime Minister said this is not only associated with our practice, culture and heritage but also related to our health care infrastructure.