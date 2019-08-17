PM Modi reaches Paro airport on two-day state visit to Bhutan

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Paro International airport on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. He was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering and others. Modi also received a Guard of Honour at the airport.

According to reports, Children and youth queued up with Indian and Bhutanese flags at most places along the 50-kilometre road from Paro to Thimphu to greet the PM of India.

Reached Bhutan a short while ago, marking the start of an important visit. I am extremely grateful to @PMBhutan for welcoming me at the airport. His gesture is deeply touching. pic.twitter.com/75EYI4ItTz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2019



In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said on Friday that India-Bhutan partnership forms an important pillar of New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and expressed confidence that his two-day trip will promote the time-tested ties between the two countries.

Modi will officially begin his engagements by visiting the Simtokha Dzong, a monastery built by Ngawang Namgyal who unified Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to receive audiences with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan and hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart.

On the second day of his visit, Modi is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will also be attending a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong – a Buddhist monastery – hosted in his honour.

The Prime Minister will also address the students at the Royal University of Bhutan.

During the visit, 10 MoUs are slated to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including that of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.