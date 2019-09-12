PM Modi Praises ‘Coolie No. 1’ Team For Plastic-Free Sets

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and praised the team of filmmaker David Dhawan’s “Coolie No. 1” for opting a plastic-free environment on the sets after actor Varun Dhawan said only steel bottles were to be used on the sets.

“Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia,” Varun had tweeted on September 1.

Replying to Varun’s tweet on Thursday, Modi said: “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing to freeing India from single-use plastic.”

On September 10, while addressing a United Nations event in Greater Noida Modi called for a global boycott of single-use plastic, “I think the time has come for the world to say Good Bye to single-use plastic,” said Modi.

In the movie “Coolie No 1” the cast, which also consists of Sara Ali Khan, and crew of the film have been given plastic-free sippers.

