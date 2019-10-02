PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India’s Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Modi visited Vijay Ghat, the samadhi of Shastriji in the national capital and offered floral tributes.

Besides, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

Shastri’s birth anniversary coincides with that of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Impressed with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology, he became a loyal follower and joined the Indian independence movement in the 1920s.

Lal Bahadur Shastri devoted his entire life towards the welfare of the poor.

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 at the home of his maternal grandparents in Mughalsarai. He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer) became a clarion call and is still remembered.

