PM Modi pays tribute to former President Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi pays tribute
6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi  paid rich tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

PM Modi said in a tweet: “My heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his anniversary. He dreamt of the India of 21st century, which was capable and then went on to give his exceptional contribution to the goal. His ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country”.

Related Posts

Imported cigarettes worth Rs 12 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar…

Pakistan to host Saudi Arabia-Iran talks to reduce tension…

Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary: Naveen pays tribute to…

The Prime Minister also shared a video along with his tweet. The BJP said in a tweet:”Respectful tribute to the Missile Man of India & former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary”.

Kalam, the 11th President of India in 2002, was referred to as the “people’s President” for his friendly nature to one and all.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Imported cigarettes worth Rs 12 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar…

Pakistan to host Saudi Arabia-Iran talks to reduce tension…

Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary: Naveen pays tribute to…

1 of 6,859