PM Modi pays tribute to former President Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

PM Modi said in a tweet: “My heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his anniversary. He dreamt of the India of 21st century, which was capable and then went on to give his exceptional contribution to the goal. His ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country”.

The Prime Minister also shared a video along with his tweet. The BJP said in a tweet:”Respectful tribute to the Missile Man of India & former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary”.

Kalam, the 11th President of India in 2002, was referred to as the “people’s President” for his friendly nature to one and all.