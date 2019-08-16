PM Modi on two-day visit to Bhutan from August 17-18

PM Modi Bhutan visit
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for a two-day visited to “trusted friend and neighbour” Bhutan, an official statement said.

“My visit to Bhutan is the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance that the Government attaches to India’s relations with Bhutan, our trusted friend and neighbour,” Modi said.

“India and Bhutan enjoy excellent bilateral ties exemplified by our extensive development partnership, mutually beneficial hydro-power co-operation, and strong trade and economic linkages.  These are, reinforced by a shared spiritual heritage and robust people-to-people ties,” the PM said.

Both countries jointly celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations last year, he added.

India-Bhutan partnership today is of a special character and substance and forms an important pillar of Government of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

“I look forward to having fruitful discussions with H.M. the King, H.M. the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the Prime Minister of Bhutan on the entire gamut of our bilateral relations. I also look forward to addressing young Bhutanese students at the prestigious Royal University of Bhutan,” Modi further said.

“I am confident that my visit will promote our time-tested and valued friendship with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both our countries,” he added.

