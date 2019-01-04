PM Modi: No one will be left out of NRC in Assam

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured that no Indian citizen will be left out of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) list.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally here, acknowledged that several people had faced difficulties and worried during the process.

Modi announced that the government is also working to get the Citizen Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament.

He said the government is committed to ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’, and added Assam is not just a state but a vibrant society full of resources and prosperous culture.

The Prime Minister said the government is working towards preserving the Assamese culture, language and its resources.