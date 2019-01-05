PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in Odisha under Purvodaya Mission

Mayurbhanj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore under Purvodaya Mission during his visit to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

The PM also inaugurated IOCL’s Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG Pipeline, doubling of Naranpur-Basantpur and Chilikidara-Sagadapata Railway line and Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) during a programme held at Baripada Govt High School Ground.

Besides, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of four laning of 43.2 km Rimuli-Koida section of NH-215, 104.2 km Singara-Binjabahal section of NH-6 and 53.2 km Koida-Rajmunda section of NH-215. He also flagged off the second passenger train from Tatanagar to Badampahad.

The mega event also witnessed the launch of other projects including restoration of the ancient fort at Haripurgarh, Rasikaray Temple in Mayurbhanj district, post office passport seva kendras at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur, Aska, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Odisha in 2019 ahead of polls. He had visited Odisha on December 24, last year and launched a basket of projects including a new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar and laid the foundation stone of IISER in Berhampur.