PM Modi launches NADCP programme in Mathura

NADCP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh.

The programme will get 100 per cent funding from the centre of Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024. It also aimed to vaccinate over 500 Million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease.

After addressing a public meeting in Mathura, Modi personally interacted with farmers, veterinary doctors and plastic waste segregators. He sat down with them and them the importance of segregating plastic from waste so that it doesn’t end up in the stomachs of bovines.

The Prime Minister also launched nationwide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country with artificial insemination of livestock as one of the goals.

