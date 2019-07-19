PM Modi is the most-admired Indian of 2019: Survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shined as the most-admired Indian of 2019 with Big B and SRK following suit, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by YouGov, a UK-based internet market research and data analytics firm.

The survey said cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and industrialist Ratan Tata also featured on its list.

Former United States President Barack Obama, American business magnate and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Star of the Millennium Amitabh Bachchan, cricket legend blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the list.

The survey has said Bill Gates remains the world’s most admired man, while Michelle Obama is now the world’s most admired woman. She has replaced Angelina Jolie, the survey added.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Prime Minister has been honoured by top awards including the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of Russia for promoting partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also honoured Modi with Zayed Medal, country’s highest decoration.

Modi was also conferred with the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award. The Prime Minister in October last year was conferred with 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.