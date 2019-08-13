PM Modi inaugurates new dynamic lighting system at Parliament

New Delhi: Parliament, the nation’s biggest temple of democracy, wore an impressive look on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new dynamic lighting facility.

The dynamic lighting facility was inaugurated at Parliament House Complex on Tuesday evening as India gets ready to mark Independence Day.

The Prime Minister also spent time witnessing some parts of the light show. Such lighting has been done in important Government buildings such as North Block, South Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

These LED lights would frequently change colours, making the Parliament House look more grandeur.

This lighting facility has become increasingly popular among citizens, encouraging more people to visit these landmarks in the heart of Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha, cabinet ministers and MPs will be present on the occasion.