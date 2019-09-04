PM Modi in Russia to attend Eastern Economic Forum

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Vladivostok, Russia and has met President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

PM is here to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Indian PM’s visit has been an outcome of the invitation extended to him by Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Wuhan, China.

The two leaders will focus on energy cooperation and defence deals besides other matters. Alexei Kupriyanov, an analyst with the Institute of World Economy and International Relations told news agencies that the discussion between the two strategic partners will focus on economic matters.

He said Russia and India are also likely to sign agreements “regarding Indian investment and presence in the Far East”.

Trade between the two countries stood at $11 billion in 2018.In 2015, Moscow and New Delhi signed an agreement to make Kamov Ka-226 military helicopters as a part of the Indian government’s Make in India programme.