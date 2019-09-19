PM Modi in Nashik to address Mahajanadesh Yatra

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi in Nashik
5

Nashik (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Nashik to kick-off BJP’s Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign on Thursday.

The Election Commission is on Thursday expected to announce the dates for state polls in Maharashtra, along with Haryana and Jharkhand.

Related Posts

Mamata meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi

PM Modi urges people to bring back Fadnavis govt for…

Army defuses 9 unexploded Pak mortar shells in Balakote…

In Nashik, the Prime Minister will address the concluding rally of ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ which has been undertaken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As part of the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’, the CM has travelled across the state to highlight his government’s performance over the last five years.

Sources in the BJP said that PM Modi could make an announcement with regard to the Metro Neo project for Nashik city.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Mamata meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi

PM Modi urges people to bring back Fadnavis govt for…

Army defuses 9 unexploded Pak mortar shells in Balakote…

1 of 2,954