PM Modi, Imran Khan are ‘fantastic people’: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has described PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan as ‘fantastic people’ and they should get along well.

Trump said on Thursday that he ‘spoke’ to India on the Kashmir issue and added that Modi and Khan have the abilities to get along very well on bilateral issues involving the two countries.

It may be recalled that last month India had rejected Trump’s remarks when he claimed during a meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan that Modi had asked him to intervene in Kashmir matter.

Trump had reportedly said: “If I can.. if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene”. He further said:” It is really up to PM Modi. And I met with Prime Minister Khan; I got along great. I think they’re fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean I would imagine they can get along very well.”

India has always maintained that terror and talks cannot go together and it has rejected third party mediation in the Kashmir issue.