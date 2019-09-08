PM Modi, Home Minister Shah condole Jethmalani’s death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of eminent lawyer and former minister Ram Jethmalani.

PM Modi tweeted: “In the passing away of Ram Jethmalani, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji.”

Home Minister Shah also took to the micro-blogging site where he said that Jethmalani’s death was an “irreparable loss to the entire legal community”. Shah said :”He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family”.

