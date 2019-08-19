PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a thirty-minute telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump over bilateral and regional matters.

The Prime Minister recalled their meeting in Osaka on the margins of G-20 summit in end-June earlier this year.

Referring to their bilateral discussions in Osaka, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit.

In the context of the regional situation, the Prime Minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace. He highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease.

Recalling that today marked the one hundred years of the Independence of Afghanistan, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to work for united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stated that he appreciated remaining in regular touch with President Trump.