PM Modi has committed strategic blunder on Kashmir: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has called PM Narendra Modi’s decision over Kashmir as a “strategic blunder”.

Khan vowed to take the issue to international forum, including the United Nations. He said the world community will be responsible if a war erupts between Pakistan and India on the issue.

Addressing a special session of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad Khan said he will be the ambassador who raises Kashmir’s voice at every international forum.

The Pakistan premier called it a “betrayal of Kashmir, the promises made to the people of Kashmir by India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.