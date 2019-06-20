PM Modi has agreed to peace talks; claims Pak media, India denies

New Delhi: Pakistan media reports have claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to peace talks, but India has denied the veracity of report.

A Pakistani media report claimed on Thursday that India has finally agreed to revive peace talks with Pakistan.

According to reports, The Express Tribune, in a report said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have written to their Pakistani counterparts, Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, respectively in this connection.

The report quoted the letters as saying :“India wants peace and development in the region. India has always given priority to the development of people and peace. Pakistan has also lauded this gesture”.

The letters said: “India is ready to hold talks with Pakistan and other countries in the region for the sake of regional peace and prosperity”.

The Indian leadership has stressed on the fact that “while holding talks, special attention should be given to find means for the elimination of terrorism”.

Government sources in New Delhi, however, said the Pakistani media had misread the letters.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also reacted to the Pakistan media report, saying Modi and EAM Jaishankar’s letters were in response to congratulatory messages from Islamabad.