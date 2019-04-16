PM Modi harps on double engine govt in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of Odisha want the ‘double-engine of growth’ that comes with a BJP government both at the state and Centre levels.

“The huge support I see here tells me that the people of Odisha have pledged to get rid of their government and stand with the BJP. Like the rest of the country, they want the ‘double-engine of growth’ that comes with a BJP government both at the state and Centre levels,” Modi said.

The PM addressed two major public meetings in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar in Odisha today. He took out a road-show in the state capital Bhubaneswar in the evening before addressing a gathering. He said only a BJP government can ensure stability, security and growth for our country in a transparent manner.

Taking on the Opposition parties including the Congress and BJD, PM Modi said, “The Opposition parties have no vision to take the country forward. They only want to remove Modi which is why they keep chanting ‘Modi Hatao’ day in and out.”

“Ever since we assumed power in 2014, people have seen our work and now trust that only a BJP government can provide them stability, growth and security,” he said.

The PM said the Centre has never neglected Odisha and invested nearly 3 lakh crore rupees in infrastructure development in the state in the past five years.

“I am certain that the people will wholeheartedly stand beside our guiding mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ in Odisha in these elections,” he added.