PM Modi expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province.
Expressing condolences to the families of those who died, Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured.”
At least 35 people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus collided with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
In addition to the casualties, four others were left seriously wounded.