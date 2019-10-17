PM Modi expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who died, Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured.”

At least 35 people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus collided with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

In addition to the casualties, four others were left seriously wounded.

