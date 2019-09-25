PM Modi dedicates Global Goalkeeper Award to 130 crore Indians

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi dedicates
0

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Global Goalkeeper Award by Gates Foundation which he dedicated to 130 crore Indians.

The award was given to him by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions towards a clean and green India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Related Posts

Gulzar pens “letter” to Odisha’ Padma Shri…

Headlines This Morning

Schools closed in Ganjam district

PM Modi said : “I dedicate the Global Goalkeeper Award, conferred by the Gates Foundation, to the 130 crore people of India and the collective endeavours of our nation to improve cleanliness. The success of the Swachh Bharat Mission is due to the people of India”.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was conceptualised and launched by the Modi government in the first year of its first term in 2014, which includes the construction of household, community and public toilets, along with solid waste management.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Gulzar pens “letter” to Odisha’ Padma Shri…

Headlines This Morning

Schools closed in Ganjam district

1 of 5,535