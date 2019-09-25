PM Modi dedicates Global Goalkeeper Award to 130 crore Indians

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Global Goalkeeper Award by Gates Foundation which he dedicated to 130 crore Indians.

The award was given to him by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions towards a clean and green India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

PM Modi said : “I dedicate the Global Goalkeeper Award, conferred by the Gates Foundation, to the 130 crore people of India and the collective endeavours of our nation to improve cleanliness. The success of the Swachh Bharat Mission is due to the people of India”.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was conceptualised and launched by the Modi government in the first year of its first term in 2014, which includes the construction of household, community and public toilets, along with solid waste management.