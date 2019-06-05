PM Modi Constitutes Three Cabinet Committees

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday constituted three cabinet committees to tackle the issues of economic growth, employment, and national security.

The three cabinet committees are – Cabinet committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, and Cabinet Committee on Security Employment and Skill Development. All the three cabinets will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

The five-member Cabinet committee on security includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The five-member Cabinet committee on Investment and Growth also includes Shah, Sitharaman, Road Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The third Cabinet committee on Employment and Skill Development has 10 members and includes Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Skill and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Labour) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Housing and Urban Affairs).