PM Modi congratulates Naveen on taking oath as Odisha CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister for the fifth term on Wednesday.

Soon after Patnaik’s grand swearing-in ceremony, Modi took to the microbiological site Twitter and extended best wishes to Patnaik and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. He also assured complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress.

<>

Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress. @Naveen_Odisha — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2019



</>

Naveen Patnaik has been re-elected with a decisive majority in the assembly election in Odisha and took oath as the Chief Minister of the state today.

He records his fifth time in the top office, making him one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state.