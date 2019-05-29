PM Modi congratulates Naveen on taking oath as Odisha CM

NationalHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi congratulates Naveen
25

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister for the fifth term on Wednesday.

Soon after Patnaik’s grand swearing-in ceremony, Modi took to the microbiological site Twitter and extended best wishes to Patnaik and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. He also assured complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress.

<>

Related Posts

Three Odia players in India squad for FIH Women’s…

Wishes pour in as Naveen takes oath as Odisha CM for record…

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa becomes chief of COSC


</>

Naveen Patnaik has been re-elected with a decisive majority in the assembly election in Odisha and took oath as the Chief Minister of the state today.

He records his fifth time in the top office, making him one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.