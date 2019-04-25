‘PM Modi’ biopic not to be released till May 19: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India today was of the view that ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ biopic should not be released till May 19 in order to maintain the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Election Commission said the movie produces a political environment where an individual acquired ‘cult status’ and eulogises the character.

The EC in its 20-page report submitted to the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogo stated that the public screening during the period when the model code of conduct is in operation would favour a particular political party.

Consequently, the poll body is justified in its decision to release the film after the last phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on May 19, according to the report.

The report was submitted after the apex court on 15 April directed the EC to re-examine its earlier order and take an informed decision on banning pan-India the release of the biopic after watching the full movie.

The court had also asked the poll panel to provide its report to the producer of the movie, who had moved the apex court challenging the Commission’s decision to ban its release despite getting the nod of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC).