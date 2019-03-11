PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina unveil development projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today jointly unveiled e-plaques for development projects in Bangladesh, through video conference.

Both leaders unveiled e-plaques for supply of buses and trucks, inauguration of 36 community clinics, 11 water treatment plants, and extension of National Knowledge Network to Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted that this is his sixth video conference with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said that PM Sheikh Hasina’s vision is the biggest inspiration for stronger connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

He said today’s unveilings will boost not just transport connectivity, but also knowledge connectivity. He said the National Knowledge Network will connect scholars and research institutes in Bangladesh, to India and the world.

He said the buses and trucks would assist the efforts towards affordable public transportation; water treatment plants will help supply clean water; and community clinics will benefit about 2 lakh people, in Bangladesh. He said these projects show that India-Bangladesh relations are playing a key role in improving the quality of life of people.

Prime Minister Modi was appreciative of and reiterated India’s support for the ambitious development targets set by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for Bangladesh. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh would continue to grow even further.