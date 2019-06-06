PM Modi approves reconstitution of NITI Aayog

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the re-constitution of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog.

Rajiv Kumar – whose term ends this month- will continue to be the vice-chairman of NITI Aayog. V.K. Saraswat, Prof. Ramesh Chand and Dr. V.K. Paul have been named as Full-Time Members.

Similarly, Union Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are the Ex-officio Members.

Besides, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Planning Rao Inderjit Singh have been named special Invitees.

