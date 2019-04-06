PM lying on Balakot air strike, Pak F-16 shooting down: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lying the nation on Balakot air strike and shooting down of a Pak F-16.

Abdullah said Modi had promised that Rs 15 lakh will be put in your accounts, did you get Rs 15 lakh?

The former chief minister said the government claimed that a number of terrorists were killed but there is no clarity on the matter.

The NC leader said Modi told the nation that fighter plane F-16 of Pakistan was shot down. But, the US has come up saying all the Pakistani F-16s are counted. Not one has been shot down, he added.

Abdullah said: “We can’t bear living like this …That deaths take place every day.”

About the government’s decision to ban public traffic on Jammu and Srinagar highway two days every week, Abdullah said the road was not even closed during Kargil war.

