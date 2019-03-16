PM launches campaign to cleanse country of corruption

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘main bhi chowkidar’ campaign urging the supporters to take a pledge to fight against social evils.

Modi said on Saturday that he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. The main bhi chowkidar (I am watchman too) campaign is aimed at cleansing the nation of corruption and dirty, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle:“Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the “chowkidar chor hai”(watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal.