PM interacts with economists, experts ahead of budget

New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with economists and other experts.

The interactive session with over 40 economists and other experts, was organised by NITI Aayog, on the theme “Economic Policy – The Road Ahead.”

During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro-economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education, and health.

In his intervention, the Prime Minister thanked various participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy.

The meeting was also attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Rao Inderjeet Singh. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, its senior officers and Union Government officers were also present.