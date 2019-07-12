PM interacts with BJP women MPs on issues related to Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met women MPs of BJP here on Friday to directly interact with them on issues related to Parliament.

Modi met the women MPs over breakfast at his residence. This is the fifth in the series of meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians from the party.

The party’s MPs have been divided into seven groups. The Prime Minister has already met party parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP chief and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present during the meeting.

The newly elected 17th Lok Sabha has 78 women MPs, the highest since independence. Of these, 41 of them are from the BJP.