PM has installed CCTV cameras at polling booths: BJP MLA

Dahod: A BJP MLA of Gujarat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed CCTV cameras at polling booths to identify who votes for Congress.

The BJP legislator Ramesh Qatar has instilled a fear psychosis in the minds of voters on Tuesday.

According to reports, Qatar said this while he was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod.

Addressing the election rally Qatar said:”Who voted for BJP and who for Congress could be seen as Prime Minister Modi has installed cameras this time. If there are fewer votes from your booth, then he will come to know who did not cast vote for him”.

The legislator went on to caution that those who don’t vote for the saffron party will be deprived of employment opportunities.

Bhabhor is contesting from the Dahod parliamentary constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

Gujarat will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. The counting of the votes will be on May 23.