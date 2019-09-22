PM deserves respect when he represents country abroad: Tharoor

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Tharoor
8

Pune: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that people have the right to question Prime Minister when he is in the country, when he is representing the country abroad he deserves respect.

Related Posts

Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Pic With Daughter On Daughters Day

UP Chief Minister lauds corporate tax cuts as historic

Pakistan will disintegrate for human rights violations:…

Speaking at a session organised by the All India Professional Congress here the opposition leader said, “the prime minister deserves respect in foreign countries as (there) he is a representative of our nation. But when he is in India, we have the right to ask him questions.”

On the issue of one common language in the country, he said BJP’s ideology of promoting Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan is “dangerous” for our country. We need to carry on the three-language formula.”

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Pic With Daughter On Daughters Day

UP Chief Minister lauds corporate tax cuts as historic

Pakistan will disintegrate for human rights violations:…

1 of 2,967