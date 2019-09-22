PM deserves respect when he represents country abroad: Tharoor

Pune: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that people have the right to question Prime Minister when he is in the country, when he is representing the country abroad he deserves respect.

Speaking at a session organised by the All India Professional Congress here the opposition leader said, “the prime minister deserves respect in foreign countries as (there) he is a representative of our nation. But when he is in India, we have the right to ask him questions.”

On the issue of one common language in the country, he said BJP’s ideology of promoting Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan is “dangerous” for our country. We need to carry on the three-language formula.”