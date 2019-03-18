PM, Defence Minister pay tribute to Goa CM

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
PM, Defence Minister
11

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid last respect to senior leader and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

After arriving in the coastal state Modi met Parrikar’s family members and offered his condolences to them.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar’s family members. The chief minister’s body has been kept at the Kala Academy to allow the public pay their tributes.

Related Posts

Elections 2019: BJD names nine LS, 54 assembly candidates

Death toll in Indonesia flood rises to 77

Naveen To Contest From Bijepur & Hinjili

Earlier in the morning, his mortal remains were kept at BJP office in Panaji, located around three km from the Kala Bhawan, for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.

A four-time chief minister, Parrikar, died at his private residence on Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year.

He is an IIT graduate who represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.