PM, Defence Minister pay tribute to Goa CM

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid last respect to senior leader and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

After arriving in the coastal state Modi met Parrikar’s family members and offered his condolences to them.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar’s family members. The chief minister’s body has been kept at the Kala Academy to allow the public pay their tributes.

Earlier in the morning, his mortal remains were kept at BJP office in Panaji, located around three km from the Kala Bhawan, for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.

A four-time chief minister, Parrikar, died at his private residence on Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year.

He is an IIT graduate who represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades.