PM criticizes Oppn parties to demean India’s growth

Aalo (AP): Prime Minister has said Opposition parties have become disheartened by India’s growth and success and asked people to vote for his party at Arunachal rally.

Modi asked the people to vote for ‘chowkidaar’ who would provide security to the country.

Starting campaign here for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Arunachal simultaneously, the prime minister said Arunachal is a “shield for the country with the people zealously guarding the border as sentinels”.

Modi said the Congress party is “synonymous with corruption” and has the habit to take people of the country for a ride.

The Prime Minister said everyone, irrespective of their social and financial status, regales at India’s success stories, but added there are some who feel disheartened by India’s growth and success.

Modi said: “In the northeast, the lotus first bloomed in Arunachal. It is because of your support, the Centre has been able to bring about development in the state”.

Listing his government’s achievements, Modi said the Centre has provided power connection to 50,000 families, gas connection to 40,000 mothers and sisters and built toilets for over 1 lakh families in the last five years.

“Our government has honoured your hopes, aspirations. This watchman was given the opportunity to bring Arunachal on the country’s railway map after seven decades of Independence”.

Arunachal, which is set to hold Mopin festival soon. It will be able to tell the world about its festival and culture through the recently launched Arun Prabha channel, the Prime Minister said.