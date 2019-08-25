PM congratulates PV Sindhu on winning Gold at BWF World Championship

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PV Sindhu
15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler PV Sindhu for scripting history by becoming first Indian ever to win Gold at BWF Championship.

Sindhu pulled off a brilliant 21-7, 21-7 victory against Nozomi Okuhara in the finals to win the maiden gold in the BWF World Championship in Basel.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu and wrote, “The stupendously talented P. V. Sindhu makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players.”

CPWD Director General chosen for Eminent Engineer Award-2019

India’s space Mission Gaganyaan: India to discuss with…

Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh…

pragativadinewsservice
