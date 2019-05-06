PM conducts aerial survey in Odisha, praises Naveen for disaster management

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted aerial survey of cyclone-ravaged Odisha and showered praises on Naveen Patnaik for disaster management.

Modi conducted the aerial survey on Monday. He was accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Media reports said the Prime Minister held a review meeting with Patnaik to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani.

Modi said the emphasis was on how Centre and state governments will work for resettlement and rehabilitation work in Odisha.

The Prime Minister said he has assured the state government of all possible help and cooperation in tackling the unprecedented situation.

Modi said the Odisha Chief Minister did a very good very good planning for tackling the fury of cyclone Fani.

It is worthwhile to note that Cyclone Fani devastated Odisha after making a landfall in the pilgrim town Puri on Friday morning.

The fury of the severe cyclonic storm caused extensive damage in almost half of the state.

The cyclone headed towards West Bengal and then Bangladesh on Saturday.

The Centre has announced a financial aid of Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states for the relief and rehabilitation work.