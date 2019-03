PM changes Twitter name to ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’

New Delhi: In a bid to take on Congress and opposition parties and step up campaign in the social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his Twitter name.

He has changed his Twitter name to ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’ on Sunday.

This has come a day after the launch of ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign on social media.

The Prime Minister seemed to have decided to incorporate the jibe into a mass campaign as Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked his ‘chowkidar’ title.